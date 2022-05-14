SIT Formed To Investigate Lynching of 2 Tribals in MP Over Alleged Cow Slaughter

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Saturday, 14 May, to investigate the deaths of two tribal men, Dhansha Inawati and Sampat Wati, who were allegedly lynched by 15-20 men in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district earlier this month.

The incident had occurred in the Semariya village under Kurai police station limits.

An FIR was registered at the time under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 3 (2) (v) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.