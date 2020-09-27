WHO Chief Hails PM’s Assurance of India’s Vaccine Production Skill

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday, 27 September, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), assuring that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the WHO chief said: “Thank you for your commitment to solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Only together, by mobilizing our forces and resources jointly for the common good, can we end the COVID-19 pandemic.”