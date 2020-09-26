Lancet Cautions India on Giving Positive Spin to COVID Situation

Lancet said according to news reports, hours before announcing the national lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told owners and editors from India's largest media organisations that it was important to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity, and rumour.

This pressure to avoid negative news, and to offer reassurance, appears to have been felt by several professional scientific organisations in India.

Lancet has slammed ICMR. "The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been singled out by experts for straying from scientific evidence, appearing at worst politically motivated and at best overly optimistic," it said.