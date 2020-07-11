‘We Clear City Waste’: B’luru Sanitation Staff Demand COVID Test

Forced to set out for work at the crack of dawn, often travelling far away from their homes, pourakarmikas claim an absence of basic facilities.

“There is no place to eat, we squat on the roads. Dust, mud and mad dogs – we put up with it all. We clean the same streets everyday. Who knows how many people would have spit there,” said Meenakshi.

Shanmugam, a pourakarmika said that they had to hunt for water in the middle of work.

“ At the place we eat, there is no water also to drink. We have to hunt for water. In many places, they are not taking care of our issues. If we want to take sick leave also, if we go to the hospital or we go to take treatment, our payment gets cut. We had asked them to build us a room, where we can keep our things, they have not done that for us,” he rued.

While the authorities said that gear provided to workers was changed once in 2-3 months, workers claim that the quality is poor.

“The shoes are supposed to be gumboots, but we cannot walk in them. We can fall and break our faces, that’s how hard it is. We keep those at home, and wear the shoes that we have,” Shanmugam added.