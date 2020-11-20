PM Modi Holds Meet to Review India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy

The SII CEO said that the vaccine will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals. Poonawalla had earlier said in an interview that SII has increased its production of the vaccine, with the aim of having a 100 million doses of the shot ready by December.

India on Friday reported 45,882 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 90,04,365. The death toll increased by 584 to 1,32,162. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,43,794 active cases across the country, while 84,28,409 patients have been discharged.

(With inputs from IANS.)