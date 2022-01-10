ADVERTISEMENT

Omicron Sibling BA.1 Quickly Replacing Delta Variant Across Country: INSACOG

BA.1 is dominantly co-circulating and quickly replacing the Delta variant in Maharashtra and other states.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>
i
Also Read

'Deltacron': Combination of Delta and Omicron Variant of COVID Found in Cyprus

'Deltacron': Combination of Delta and Omicron Variant of COVID Found in Cyprus

INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) scientists working on genome sequencing of COVID-positive clinical samples have said that along with the original Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant, its sibling (sub-lineage) BA.1 is dominantly co-circulating and quickly replacing the Delta variant in Maharashtra and some other states of the country.

There are two more sub-lineages of the Omicron variant – BA.2 and BA.3.

A senior scientist was quoted as saying by The Times of India, “In some sequencing run of clinical samples, we got to see the presence of more BA.1 sub-lineage now than the original Omicron strain. Since the sub-lineage belongs to the same family, these samples are considered Omicron positive.”

Also Read

Omicron Calls For Resolute Response, Not Panicked Lockdowns

Omicron Calls For Resolute Response, Not Panicked Lockdowns
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a Union health ministry official said, "According to WHO, the BA.1 sub-lineage of Omicron accounts for 99 percent of sequences, and overall, over 95 percent of the Omicron variant sequences reported include a 69-70 deletion in the S gene in most countries reporting an Omicron-fuelled surge.”

India has so far confirmed 4,033 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant in 27 states and Union Territories.

On Monday, 10 January, India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths, as the country began administering the ‘precaution dose’ of COVID vaccine to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and senior citizens with comorbidities.

(With inputs from The Times of India.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT