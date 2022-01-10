'Deltacron': Combination of Delta and Omicron Variant of COVID Found in Cyprus

A new strain of COVID-19, that combines the delta and omicron variant was discovered in Cyprus, according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

In an interview with Sigma TV on Friday, 7 January, Kostrikis was quoted as saying, "There are currently omicron and delta co-infections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two," Bloomberg reported.