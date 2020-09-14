‘Feeling Completely Fine’: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia Tests COVID-19 +Ve

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Twitter on Monday, 14 September, that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus and has isolated himself.

"After having a mild fever, got a corona test done today whose report has come out positive. I have isolated myself. Right now, there is no fever or any other problem. I am completely fine. With all your blessings, I will soon get completely healthy and return to work," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.