COVID: Delhi Govt Permits Gyms, Yoga Centres to Reopen From Today
India on Sunday, 13 September, reported 94,371 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 47,54,356, including 9,73,175 active cases. The death toll increased by 1,114 to 78,586.
Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) certified that it was safe to do so, reported Reuters.
- The Delhi government has permitted gyms and yoga centres to reopen from today
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS on Saturday night, just two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital
- With the Delhi Metro resuming services on its Airport Express Line on Saturday, all its lines are now operational
Americans Could Get Vaccine Before Year-end: Pfizer CEO
American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has said it was working towards the possibility of having to make its coronavirus vaccine available in the American market before the current year was out, The Indian Express reported, quoting an interview to CBS.
Pfizer’s candidate, being developed in partnership with German company BioNTech, is one of the frontrunners in the race to produce a coronavirus vaccine, and is currently undergoing phase-3 trials in the United States.
Gyms, Yoga Institutes to Reopen From Today in Delhi
Gymnasiums and yoga institutes will reopen from today in Delhi, the state government announced today, even as coronavirus cases in the national capital are on a steep rise.
"Gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to open with immediate effect," the order by the Delhi government read.
Case Filed Against BJP Leader Buddha Srikanth For Defying COVID Rules
Police have filed a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy for forcibly entering sanctum sanctorum of Mahanadi Temple in Kurnool, where the entry has been restricted due to COVID-19 pandemic.
