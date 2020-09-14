COVID: Delhi Govt Permits Gyms, Yoga Centres to Reopen From Today

India on Sunday, 13 September, reported 94,371 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 47,54,356, including 9,73,175 active cases. The death toll increased by 1,114 to 78,586.

Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) certified that it was safe to do so, reported Reuters.