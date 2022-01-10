India to Begin Administering 'Precaution Dose' of COVID Vaccine Today
Healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities are eligible for this jab.
India will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine 'precaution dose' to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities from Monday, 10 January.
Those eligible for the precautionary dose will, however, get them only nine months after having received the second dose of the COVID vaccine.
Further, the government has informed that the precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. There will be no mixing of vaccines yet.
The health ministry has also said that there is no need to register for the precautionary vaccine doses. This means that those who are eligible for the dose can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre.
There is, however, no information on when all the adults will be eligible for the third jab. Meanwhile, Assembly elections for five poll-bound states are round the corner, despite a surge in coronavirus cases.
India on Sunday, 9 January, recorded 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in the span of 24 hours. The country also confirmed 3,623 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.