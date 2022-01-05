‘Precautionary’ Vaccine Dose To Be Same as Previous Jabs, No Mix-and-Match: Govt
Dr VK Paul clarified that mixing and matching will not be allowed while administering the ‘precautionary’ dose.
Clarifying that mixing and matching of vaccines will not be allowed while administering the ‘precautionary’ COVID-19 vaccine dose, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul announced on Wednesday, 5 January, that the precautionary dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously.
Dr VK Paul was quoted by ANI as saying:
“Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who've received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who've received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield.”
The ‘precautionary’ dose is slated to be rolled out from 10 January for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above the age of 60 with comorbidities.
Meanwhile, over 1 crore youngsters between 15 and 18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.
Rising COVID Cases in India
With states returning back to weekend curfews, COVID-19 cases in India continue to show an upward trend, with the country reporting 58,097 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, significantly higher than the 37,379 cases on Tuesday.
The country also reported 534 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, 124 deaths had been reported.
Meanwhile, a total of 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and Union territories in India so far.
