India Conducts Over 5 Lakh COVID-19 Tests for Two Consecutive Days

More than 5 lakh tests for coronavirus have been conducted in India in a single day for the past two consecutive days.

On Sunday, 26 July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on Monday, a total of 5,28,082 samples were tested, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that efforts were being made to scale-up the daily COVID-19 testing in India to 10 lakh. He made these remarks while inaugurating COVID-19 testing facilities at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) laboratories in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, via a video conference.

“In January, we had only one centre for the corona test, while today about 1,300 labs are working in the whole country for corona testing. Today, more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted in India every day. In the coming weeks, we are trying to upscale it to 10 lakh per day,” he said.