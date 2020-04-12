India is Fighting COVID-19 With Only 12 Tests Per 1 Lakh People

The number of coronavirus cases in India is now rising exponentially, but are we testing enough?

By 10 April, India, which has a population of 1.3 billion people, had not test even 1.5 lakh citizens. Uttar Pradesh. Bihar, West Bengal and Gujarat did not even test 10,000 people in their state.

By 10 April, the number of positive cases of coronavirus crossed 6,000 mark, of which over 200 people have lost their lives. Some believe that we are doing better than China and the US, but the question is, should we declare victory over coronavirus without conducting enough tests?