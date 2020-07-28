India’s COVID Tally at 14.35 L; Andhra, K’taka Cross 1 Lakh-Mark

The COVID-19 case tallies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Monday, 27 July. In Andhra Pradesh, 6,051 new cases took the count to 1,02,349, while in Karnataka the tally stood at 1,01,465 with the addition of 5,324 new infections. Both the states have seen a surge in the number of coronavirus cases lately.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry put out earlier on Monday, India recorded the biggest one-day spike of 49,931 cases, taking its tally to 14,35,453, with the death toll standing at 32,771.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, news agency AFP reported, quoting the White House.