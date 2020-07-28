India’s COVID Tally at 14.35 L; Andhra, K’taka Cross 1 Lakh-Mark
Catch all live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here.
The COVID-19 case tallies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Monday, 27 July. In Andhra Pradesh, 6,051 new cases took the count to 1,02,349, while in Karnataka the tally stood at 1,01,465 with the addition of 5,324 new infections. Both the states have seen a surge in the number of coronavirus cases lately.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry put out earlier on Monday, India recorded the biggest one-day spike of 49,931 cases, taking its tally to 14,35,453, with the death toll standing at 32,771.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, news agency AFP reported, quoting the White House.
- Launching COVID-19 testing facilities in three cities on Monday, PM Modi said India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19
- The human clinical trial of anti-COVID vaccine ‘Covaxin’ has commenced at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM hospital in Bhubaneswar
- Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 6,993 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths, taking the tally in the state to 2,20,716
- Maharashtra reported 7,924 new COVID-19 cases and 227 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 3,83,723.
- The Centre has said that India’s COVID-19 fatality rate is progressively falling, currently standing at 2.28%, while the recovery rate has improved to 64%
Woman Alleges Molestation By Another COVID Patient in Noida Hospital
A woman has alleged that she was molested by a doctor who was also a patient in the isolation ward of a hospital in Noida, Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police told ANI. Both were COVID-19 positive. A case has been registered.
23 New Cases in Mizoram
At least 23 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mizoram in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 384 including 193 cured/discharged cases and 191 active cases.
