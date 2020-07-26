Here’s Some Good News for India Amid Scary Headlines on COVID-19

Even as India's total novel coronavirus cases has crossed 13 lakh, the fatality rate has registered a sharp decline to 2.35 percent, one of the lowest in the world, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Sharing the data on 25 July, the Ministry said it could be possible because of "effective and standardised clinical management protocols based on holistic standard of care approach" adopted in the country.

Here’s some more good news for the country amid all the scare.