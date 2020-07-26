Here’s Some Good News for India Amid Scary Headlines on COVID-19

While total cases have crossed 13 lakh, the fatality rate has declined to 2.35 percent.

Hera Khan
Published26 Jul 2020, 08:36 AM IST
News Videos
2 min read

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Graphics: Arnica Kala

Even as India's total novel coronavirus cases has crossed 13 lakh, the fatality rate has registered a sharp decline to 2.35 percent, one of the lowest in the world, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Sharing the data on 25 July, the Ministry said it could be possible because of "effective and standardised clinical management protocols based on holistic standard of care approach" adopted in the country.

Here’s some more good news for the country amid all the scare.

