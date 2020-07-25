Man Given 1st Covaxin Dose as Human Trials Begin in 12 Hospitals

On Friday, 24 July phase-I human clinical trial of India's first indigenously-developed vaccine against novel coronavirus - Covaxin - began at Delhi AIIMS, reported news agency PTI.

According to the report, a man in his 30s was administered the first dose of the injection. “Over 3,500 volunteers have registered themselves for the trial at AIIMS since last Saturday, of whom at least 22 are being screened,” the report quoted Dr Sanjay Rai as saying. Dr Rai is a professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS and the principal investigator of the study.