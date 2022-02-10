14-Day Self-Monitoring, No 7-Day Home Quarantine: New Rules for Int'l Arrivals
The guidelines will come into effect from 14 February.
The Union Ministry of Health on Thursday, 10 February, issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, recommending 14-day self-monitoring post arrival as against seven days home quarantine, which was mandated earlier.
The guidelines will come into effect from 14 February.
Further, the demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’ and other countries has been removed.
On Arrival
If travellers under self-health monitoring post-arrival develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, they will be required to immediately self-isolate and report to the nearest health facility.
Before Travel
While planning for travel, all travellers should submit the following on the online Air Suvidha portal:
Complete and factual information in a self-declaration form before the scheduled travel.
A negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey or upload certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination.
Before Boarding
At the time of boarding the flight only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.
On arrival, thermal screening will be carried out for all passengers at the airport.
Passengers found to be symptomatic during thermal screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility.
If tested positive their contacts shall be identified and managed as per protocol.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.