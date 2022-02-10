COVID-19: India Records Dip With 67k New Cases, Positivity Rate Down to 4.44%

As the third coronavirus wave in India shows a downward trend, India on Thursday, 10 February, reported 67,084 new COVID-19 cases and 1,241 deaths.

The active cases in the country stand at 7,90,789, while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.44 percent.

The recovery rate has improved to 96.95 percent, with 1,67,882 recoveries being reported on Thursday.