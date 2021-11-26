Two Case of New South Africa COVID-19 Variant Detected in Hong Kong: Report
The variant, known as B.1.1.529, was found in two traveller from South Africa.
Two cases of a new COVID-19 variant, first discovered in South Africa, have been found in travellers arriving in Hong Kong on Thursday, 25 November, reported Bloomberg.
The variant, known as B.1.1.529, was found in a traveller from South Africa while the other was identified in a person quarantined in the hotel room next to them, reported Bloomberg, quoting the Hong Kong government.
As of 26 November, South Africa has detected 100 cases of the variant, reported Bloomberg, quoting Anne von Gottberg, clinical microbiologist and head of respiratory diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
In a statement published by the Science Media Centre, Francois Balloux, the director of the UCL Genetics Institute said the variant carries an unusually large number of mutations, Bloomberg reported.
According to the report, the variant, which was earlier concentrated in only one province of South Africa, has now spread to the neighbouring country of Botswana as well.
Rigorous Screening for Travellers from South Africa: Health Ministry
On 25 November, the Union Health Minister issued an alert for the rigorous screening of travellers entering the country from South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana, where a new COVID-19 variant has been detected.
"lt has now been reported by NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) that multiple cases of a COVID-19 variant 8.1.1529 have been reported in Botswana (3 cases), South Africa (6 cases) and Honk Kong (1 case). This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel,” said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated.
Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the new variant.
