ADVERTISEMENT

Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 Vaccine Seeks Regulatory Approval: What's the Efficacy?

What is the vaccine efficacy? Which age group is it meant for? What are its advantages? Here is all you need to know

Kathakali Dutta
Updated
F.A.Q
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have claimed that their COVID-19 vaccines provide complete protection against severe cases of COVID-19 and hospitalisation.</p></div>
i

French pharma giant Sanofi and United Kingdom’s GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have claimed that their COVID-19 vaccines provide "complete protection" against severe cases of the disease and hospitalisation.

They now intend to submit data to seek approval for regulatory usage for their booster shots and two-shot vaccines in the United States (US) and Europe.

What is the efficacy of the vaccine? Which age group is it meant for? What are its advantages? Here is all you need to know:

What is the vaccine efficacy?

According to Phase-III efficacy trails, Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 vaccine provides:

  • 100 percent efficacy against severe cases

  • 75 percent efficacy against moderate to severe cases

  • 58 percent efficacy against symptomatic cases

  • 77 percent efficacy against symptomatic cases of Delta variant

Sanofi-GSK vaccine also claims to show an increase in neutralising antibodies by:

  • 18-30 folds (Sanofi-GSK booster shots on mRNA/adenovirus vaccine)

  • 84-153 folds compared to pre-booster level (two doses + booster of Sanofi-GSK vaccine)

Also Read

Sanofi-GSK Say Their COVID Vaccine Is 100% Efficacy Against Severe Illness

Sanofi-GSK Say Their COVID Vaccine Is 100% Efficacy Against Severe Illness
ADVERTISEMENT

Which age group is it meant for?

It has been tested on participants aged 18 years and above and shows increased neutralising antibodies across all age groups in adults.

How were the trials conducted?

The trials were conducted:

  • Through randomised, double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 3 study

  • More than 35,000 volunteers aged 18 years and older

  • People from different countries of USA, Asia, and Africa

  • On participants from India as well

What are the advantages of Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 vaccine?

Potential advantages of Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 vaccine over most other existing vaccines are:

  • It can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures

  • It is easier to transport

  • It has more store time than other mRNA vaccines

  • People hesitant to take mRNA vaccines can opt for it

  • It may find a place in lower-income countries

Also Read

COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Under 15: What Is the Hold Up?

COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Under 15: What Is the Hold Up?

What kind of vaccine is it?

The vaccine is created using Sanofi's recombinant protein technology as well as GSK's adjuvants for enhancing immune response.

Sam Fazeli, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, told Mint that Sanofi-GSK vaccine provides similar protection like mRNA vaccine in case of hospitalisation and disease severity but may fall behind to some extent in case of symptomatic infections.
Also Read

CDSCO Approves Covovax, Corbevax: How Do They Work? What's Different?

CDSCO Approves Covovax, Corbevax: How Do They Work? What's Different?

(Inputs from Times of India and Mint.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×