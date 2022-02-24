Sanofi-GSK Say Their COVID Vaccine Is 100% Efficacy Against Severe Illness

Back in December 2020, the companies were forced back to the drawing board when the vaccine failed to induce a strong enough immune response in participants over the age of 50 in the phase 2/3 clinical trials.

In a statement, they had said they hoped to roll out the vaccine by the end of 2021.

GSK is the largest vaccine makers in terms of sales, and has yet not been able to find its feet in the market as far as COVID-19 vaccines are concerned. The company likely hopes to change that with this vaccine.