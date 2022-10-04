FAQ | Center Clears Makeover For 3 Railway Stations Including Delhi and CST

According to the press release, all three stations will have a spacious roof plaza with several passenger amenities, as well as spaces for retail stores, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. Both sides of the city will be connected with the station, with the station building on both sides of railway tracks. They will also have provisions like a food court, waiting lounge, and playing area for children. There will also be better illumination, way-finding signs, lifts, escalators, and travelators. A master plan has been prepared for smooth movement of traffic, with adequate parking facilities.

There will also be other modes of transportation like a metro and buses. Special care will be taken to provide disabled-friendly facilities. There will also be segregation of arrival and departure areas, improved surfaces, and fully covered platforms with CCTVs at all stations.