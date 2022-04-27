Indian Railways Wins Hearts for Surprising Passenger With Iftar
Shahnawaz Akhtar was onboard the Howrah Shatabdi when he was given this surprise.
A man on Twitter recently shared an incident about the Indian Railways' thoughtfulness and generosity, and needless to say, it has won hearts online. The passenger, Shahnawaz Akhtar was onboard the Howrah Shatabdi when he asked for his tea to be served slightly later than usual. What happened next has the whole internet impressed.
The pantry employee, after receiving this request enquired if Akhtar was asking for the tea later because of his roza. When Akhtar confirmed that he was fasting, the employee ended up sending an entire iftar to him. A picture of the same was shared on Twitter by Akhtar who wrote, "Thank you #IndianRailways for the #Iftar." The picture shows Akhtar's plate filled with fruits such as grapes, bananas, apples, along with some other snacks. Check out the full post here:
Users online were touched by this gesture and have praised the Indian Railways along with Akhtar. Here are some reactions.
