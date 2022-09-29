FAQ | How Will RBI’s New Tokenisation Rules Affect Your Online Transactions?

To obtain a token, the cardholder needs to go through a one-time registration process while utilizing their cards on any e-commerce platform. As soon as they enter their card details, it gives consent to create a token, which is then validated by way of authentication through an additional-factor-of-authentication (AFA).

After this, a token is created which can be used for future transactions with the CVV number and an OTP.

The RBI has also told merchants to create a "token reference number" against each token. Only these reference numbers are saved by the merchants. Once a fraud is detected, the same token cannot be used again. Users will have to request a new token.