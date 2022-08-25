RBI Lifts Curbs Imposed on American Express, Allows Onboarding of New Customers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, 25 August, withdrew the restrictions on American Express Banking Corp and allowed the United States-based credit card service to onboard new customers following satisfactory compliance with data storage norms.

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp. with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect."

The RBI, in an order dated 23 April 2021, had restricted American Express Banking Corp from onboarding new domestic customers onto its card network from 1 May 2021 for non-compliance with RBI's rules on storage of payment system data.