FAQ: What's Causing the Delay in COVID Vaccination for Children in India?

In August this year, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave a go ahead to Zydus Cadila for its COVID-19 vaccine – ZyCoV-D. The vaccine was also meant for children aged 12 years and above.

Two months later, in October, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had recommended the approval of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for kids between 2 and 18 years.

But children under the age of 18 are yet to be vaccinated in India. What's causing the delay? Here's all you need to know.