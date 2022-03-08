China Logs Highest Single-Day COVID Cases: What Are the New Curbs?
China is currently witnessing the highest number of single-day COVID-19 cases ever since the Wuhan outbreak in 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic.
At least 526 cases were reported on Monday, 7 March, which included 312 asymptomatic cases across the country.
What will be China's approach to contain COVID? Which provinces are witnessing the surge? What is the death toll? Here is all you need to know:
What is China's approach to contain the COVID-19 cases?
China is likely to stick to its 'Zero COVID Strategy', which follows these steps:
Finding
Testing
Tracing
Isolating
Supporting
How is China implementing the 'Zero-COVID Strategy'?
The 'Zero-COVID Strategy' is implemented with strict measures including:
Mass testing
Extensive Quarantines
Lockdowns
The "Dynamic-Zero" strategy includes tight lockdowns followed by mass testing.
How many locally transmitted cases are currently being reported in China?
Currently, China has reported 175 new cases of local transmission on Monday, 7 March.
How many COVID cases have been reported in China so far?
As of Sunday, 6 March, China has registered a total of 1,11,195 cases with symptoms.
How many deaths has China recorded?
No new deaths were reported on Sunday. The known total death toll of China still remains at 4,636.
Which provinces in China are witnessing the surge?
The following provinces in China are witnessing COVID positivity:
Jilin (46)
Guangdong (45)
Shandong (31
Jiangsu (10)
Gansu (10)
Rest of the cases have been reported in 11 other provincial regions.
