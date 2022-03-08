China Logs Highest Single-Day COVID Cases: What Are the New Curbs?

China is currently witnessing the highest number of single-day COVID-19 cases ever since the Wuhan outbreak in 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic.

At least 526 cases were reported on Monday, 7 March, which included 312 asymptomatic cases across the country.

What will be China's approach to contain COVID? Which provinces are witnessing the surge? What is the death toll? Here is all you need to know: