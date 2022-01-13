Videos Show How COVID Positive People in China Are Forced to Live in Metal Boxes

In a shocking move, China has been forcefully confining all those who are COVID positive in small metal boxes, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, 12 January.

The report, which was based on videos that have gone viral on social media, went on to add that some of these people include pregnant women and children.

These videos are from cities like Xi’an, Anyang, and Yuzhou, where COVID positive people are being treated like prisoners in solitary confinement, after a few cases of the Omicron variant were detected.