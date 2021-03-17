Exposure to Misinformation Reduces COVID Vaccine Acceptance: Study

FIT spoke with one of the first authors of the study, Sahil Loomba, to know more about the impact of online misinformation on vaccination drive.

India has seen higher rates of vaccine confidence and has favoured mass-vaccinations in the past, but it is not immune to misinformation. “India has historically had higher rates of vaccine confidence than most other countries in the West. However, as more and more people use and rely on social media to get their information, any organised effort to create and spread misinformation online may have detrimental effects on public health campaigns for widespread acceptance of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Loomba said.

Social media giants have been proactively removing content that spreads vaccine misinformation from their platforms. However, that might not be enough.