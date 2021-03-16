France, Germany, Italy Suspend Use of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine 

Germany, France, and Italy on Monday, 15 March, joined several European nations in blocking the roll-out of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after several cases of blood clotting were reported in those who took the jab.

Germany's Health Ministry announced it would stop administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine with immediate effect, the BBC reported.

"The background to this decision follows new reports of cases of cerebral vein thrombosis connected with an AstraZeneca vaccination," Health Minister Jens Spahn was quoted as saying.