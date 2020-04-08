COVID-19: Telangana Govt Declares 100 Villages, Areas as Hotspots

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Telangana government has reportedly declared 100 villages and areas in districts as hotspots or containment clusters, with enhanced restrictions on the movement of people.

According to a report in The Times of India, residents of these hotspots will not be permitted to exit their homes for the next two weeks, while all provisions, medicines would be delivered at their doorsteps.

This effectively means that 14 April deadline for the national shutdown will not have an impact in these areas as the new restrictions kicked in on 6-7 April earlier this week.

The state is reportedly closely looking at Adilabad, Nizambaad, Suryapet, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Kamareddy and Khammam districts, which are reporting more cases daily.