COVID-19: Telangana Govt Declares 100 Villages, Areas as Hotspots
In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Telangana government has reportedly declared 100 villages and areas in districts as hotspots or containment clusters, with enhanced restrictions on the movement of people.
According to a report in The Times of India, residents of these hotspots will not be permitted to exit their homes for the next two weeks, while all provisions, medicines would be delivered at their doorsteps.
This effectively means that 14 April deadline for the national shutdown will not have an impact in these areas as the new restrictions kicked in on 6-7 April earlier this week.
The state is reportedly closely looking at Adilabad, Nizambaad, Suryapet, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Kamareddy and Khammam districts, which are reporting more cases daily.
In Adilabad district, 19 wards in Adilabad municipality, five villages in Neradigonda and three in Utnoor mandal have been declared hotspots after 73 from the district were reported to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi in March.
In Suryapet, Wardhamanu Kota village was sealed on Monday, 6 April, as six positive cases were reported. Thirty-three people from the village and seven people from Masireddypally were reportedly shifted to isolation wards.
In Nizamabad, collector C Narayana Reddy reportedly announced 15 areas as hotspots after 10 new cases were reported, including Malapally, Hymadpura, Habeebnagar, Khilla Road, Bodhan, Bhimgal, Autonagar, Makloor and Nandipet.
In Kamareddy, localities like Teachers’ Colony, Madina Colony, Arafat Colony, along with two others, as well as five other areas adjacent to these colonies were identified as hotspots.
With the first case being to come out of Khammam, collector RV Karnan declared Pedda Thanda near Khammam as containment cluster. Two areas were declared hotspots in Mahbubnagar.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
