Telangana Techies Start Online COVID-19 Clinic for NRIs’ Medicare

According to Makhtala, first, doctors enter in their available hours into the interface. This information is then matched with the information provided by potential patients, when they enter when they would want an appointment.

“It is similar to a video call, but done through our platform. The doctor and patient will be able to see each other and the doctor can make notes and record the audio as well for medical transcription purposed,” he said.

Makhtala said that they are trying to get more doctors on board.

“Right now, we have some 70 doctors from prominent hospitals and facilities on board, all from Telangana. But we are looking for more doctors so we can keep up with the volume of appointments. We are requesting doctors to donate their free time,” he said.

The next step is global outreach, said Makhtala, stating that they would rope in the district secretaries of TITA to reach out to patients in need in the rural areas.

“We have a chapter in every district of Telangana, so 33 such secretaries are there and we have a complete structure to mobilise our rural outreach plan. In addition to consultations for fever, pneumonia, and other flu-like problems, we are also trying to get psychologists on board as mental health is another aspect that gets ignored in times like this. The NRIs are mostly living alone and isolated, and they need this support as well,” he said.