No Proof That Bleach Can Be Used as Disinfectant on Humans: Expert
Recent incident of sanitising a group of workers in UP's Bareilly district has sparked a debate on the use of a chemical, sodium hypochlorite, as disinfectant.
Commonly known as bleach, sodium hypochlorite is mostly used for surface purification, bleaching, odour removal and water disinfection according to a latest report by the Free Press Journal.
In another video doing the rounds on social media, officials in Kerala could be seen spraying soap solution on a group of people.
The Quint spoke to Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, who raised concerns about the use of sodium hypochlorite on humans.
According to Dr Chatterjee, sodium hypochlorite 'is not meant for sanitising people at mass level'. He also warns about the harmful effects when exposed to this chemical:
In response to a question from The Quint, Ravi Agarwal, founder of Toxics Link, an advocacy group that works on the impact of chemicals on environment, also criticised the usage of sodium hypochlorite.
Agarwal also spoke about the debilitating effect of exposure to sodium hypochlorite on humans.
Meanwhile some senior journalists also sparred on Twitter as they debated on the impact of sodium chloride in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)