No Proof That Bleach Can Be Used as Disinfectant on Humans: Expert

Recent incident of sanitising a group of workers in UP's Bareilly district has sparked a debate on the use of a chemical, sodium hypochlorite, as disinfectant.

Commonly known as bleach, sodium hypochlorite is mostly used for surface purification, bleaching, odour removal and water disinfection according to a latest report by the Free Press Journal.

In another video doing the rounds on social media, officials in Kerala could be seen spraying soap solution on a group of people.