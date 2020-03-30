COVID-19 Lockdown: Workers in Bareilly Sprayed With Disinfectant
Days after heart-wrenching images of migrant labourers leaving Delhi went viral on social media, a video from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh has been drawing ire. A group of migrant workers, who had returned from their respective places of work following the lockdown instituted on 24 March amid the coronavirus outbreak, were made to sit by the side of the road at Satellite Bus Stand. Footage show them huddled together while a man wearing a body suit sprays a liquid from a canister.
Bareilly’s first COVID-19 patient had been identified a day prior, following which the district’s traffic police and fire brigade began sanitising public places with sodium hypochloride.
The group of migrant workers alighted from a bus and were asked to sit down so that they could be sanitised as well. Some allegedly complained of a burning sensation in their eyes after the spraying incident.
The district magistrate of Bareilly has assured that action will be taken against those who sprayed the disinfectant on these labourers.
Several people took to Twitter to express shock and anger at the video, which was labelled as a 'discrimination' of sorts against poor and hapless labourers:
