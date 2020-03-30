COVID-19 Lockdown: Workers in Bareilly Sprayed With Disinfectant

Bareilly’s first COVID-19 patient had been identified a day prior, following which the district’s traffic police and fire brigade began sanitising public places with sodium hypochloride.

The group of migrant workers alighted from a bus and were asked to sit down so that they could be sanitised as well. Some allegedly complained of a burning sensation in their eyes after the spraying incident.

The district magistrate of Bareilly has assured that action will be taken against those who sprayed the disinfectant on these labourers.