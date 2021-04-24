COVID Apathy: K’taka Patient Begs on Hospital Floor for Bed
D Bheemesh, a COVID-19 patient in Yadgiri, Karnataka had to beg for a bed in the government District Hospital.
Health infrastructure of Karnataka seems to be buckling under the surge of COVID-19 patients. While there are patients lying on pavements in Bidar, a man in Yadgiri was found crying for a hospital bed in Yadgiri on 23 April.
The man, D Bheemesh, has been extremely ill and was rushed to the District Hospital, Yadgiri. He was, however, denied admission, media reports state. Bheemesh allegedly, was unable to stand and was struggling for breath.
Bheemesh had tested positive on 21 April even though he was ailing from 20 April. He was struggling for breath right outside the COVID ward and was writhing in pain on the floor, a source said.
The hospital’s health workers did not step forward to help him, a family member accompanying Bheemesh alleged. The woman accompanying Bheemesh said, “We were ready to stay here. But the doctor forced us to go home and said there are no beds available,” she said.
The hospital authorities have, however, denied Bheemesh’s claims. He had signed a form stating he does not need a bed, the hospital authorities said.
