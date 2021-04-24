COVID Apathy: K’taka Patient Begs on Hospital Floor for Bed

Bheemesh had tested positive on 21 April even though he was ailing from 20 April. He was struggling for breath right outside the COVID ward and was writhing in pain on the floor, a source said.

The hospital’s health workers did not step forward to help him, a family member accompanying Bheemesh alleged. The woman accompanying Bheemesh said, “We were ready to stay here. But the doctor forced us to go home and said there are no beds available,” she said.

The hospital authorities have, however, denied Bheemesh’s claims. He had signed a form stating he does not need a bed, the hospital authorities said.