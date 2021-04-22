‘Pay Up or Remove the Body’: Ambulance Costs Soar In Bengaluru

On 19 April, Raghavendra, a petrol pump owner and resident of the Karnataka Housing Board colony in Bengaluru, was left with the body of his mother-in-law who had died of COVID-19 in RR Multispeciality hospital in the city.

As he scrambled to make arrangements for her funeral, it was a private ambulance driver who approached him with a practical solution — pay Rs 25,000 to transport the body to the nearest crematorium. A grief stricken Raghavendra was unsure of what can be done. The amount being demanded was eight times the usual rate applicable for a three kilometre drive.