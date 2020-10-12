Coronavirus May Last on Phone Screens, Currency for 28 Days: Study

A study published in Virology Journal stated that the survival rates of the virus plummeted to less than a day at 40 degrees Celsius on some surfaces. This strengthened evidence to the fact that coronavirus survival gets prolonged in cooler weather and also contributed substantially in predicting the pandemic’s spread, according to the scientists.

During the Australian research, it was found that coronavirus’ survival prolonged on nonporous or smooth surfaces, compared with porous complex surfaces, such as cotton.

It included drying the coronavirus in an artificial mucus on different surfaces, at concentrations similar to those reported in samples from infected patients. After that, the virus was re-isolated for over a month. Since direct sunlight could inactivate the virus, the study was conducted in a dark setting.