‘In Good Health’: Vice President Naidu Recovers from COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has recovered from COVID-19, days after the 71-year-old had tested positive for the virus and was placed under home quarantine.

"Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was examined by the medical team from AIIMS and has tested negative for COVID-19. He had been under home quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on 29 September. He's in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon," the vice-president’s secretariat was quoted as saying on Monday, 12 October.

On 29 September, Naidu's official VP Twitter handle tweeted saying that he had tested positive for the virus, but was asymptomatic and was advised home quarantine.