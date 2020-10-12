‘In Good Health’: Vice President Naidu Recovers from COVID-19
“Venkaiah Naidu was examined by AIIMS medical team and has tested negative for COVID-19,” the VP’s secretariat said.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has recovered from COVID-19, days after the 71-year-old had tested positive for the virus and was placed under home quarantine.
"Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was examined by the medical team from AIIMS and has tested negative for COVID-19. He had been under home quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on 29 September. He's in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon," the vice-president’s secretariat was quoted as saying on Monday, 12 October.
On 29 September, Naidu's official VP Twitter handle tweeted saying that he had tested positive for the virus, but was asymptomatic and was advised home quarantine.
Several political leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, among others, have tested positive for coronavirus over the last several months.
India has recorded over 71 lakh cases of coronavirus till now, with the death toll standing at over 1.09 lakh. On Monday, 66,732 new infections and 816 fatalities were reported.
