Coimbatore Firm Makes Robot Nurse, UV-Ray Tower to combat COVID-19

“We approached the Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar just before the lockdown and he was very pleased with our idea. He asked for a pathological test report, but we were unable to furnish that because we need a government hospital to grant us that. We have tested at PSG Medical College in Coimbatore,” said Rajendran, mentor of Dotworld Technologies.



Is this an expensive proposition? No, says Aravind.



“In China and Italy, such robots would cost Rs 20-30 lakhs which is definitely not affordable for the Indian markets, but we have been in this field for long and can manufacture robots for Rs 5 lakhs if it is 1-2 numbers. And if it is bought in bulk, we can manufacture at Rs 1-2 lakhs,” he said.

The team has been approached by Malaysia and Singapore but since they can’t get permission from a government hospital or open factories to start manufacturing, they have not been able to.

The team recently reached out to the Coimbatore collector to see if they could get the help of medical professionals at a government hospital to help turn their "theoretical calculations into practical use." However, owing to the number of developments on the health front, the official was unable to give them his word.



The team said they are trying to reach out to the state and central government to see if they could take this forward.