With 501 New Cases, Delhi Sees COVID-19 Positivity Rate Near 8 Percent
The positivity rate in the city has jumped to 7.72 per cent from 4.21 percent reported on Sunday.
Delhi on Monday, 18 April, reported 501 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours against 517 the previous day, but no death for the second consecutive day, according to the Health Department bulletin.
While the cumulative caseload has risen to 18,69,051, the death toll continues to be at 26,160. The COVID-19 fatality rate in the capital city stands at 1.4 percent, as per the bulletin.
With 290 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,41,162. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in home isolation has also risen to 1,188, with the number of active cases in the city surging to 1,729.
The number of COVID-19 containment zones stands at 623 in the city.
Meanwhile, a total of 6,492 new tests – 5,219 RT-PCR and 1,273 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,75,68,234.
A total of 4,973 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours – 359 first doses, 639 second doses, and 3,975 precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,29,18,944, according to the health bulletin.
