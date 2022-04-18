At 2,183, India’s New COVID-19 Cases Nearly Double in 24 Hours; Deaths Surge

A total of 1,985 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,10,773. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 percent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,61,440 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.21 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.32 percent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has reported a considerable rise at 0.83 percent.