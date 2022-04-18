At 2,183, India’s New COVID-19 Cases Nearly Double in 24 Hours; Deaths Surge
The active caseload has also risen to 11,542, which is 0.03 percent of the country's total positive cases.
India's new COVID-19 cases rose to 2,183 on Monday, 18 April, nearly double from 1,150 cases reported the previous day.
In the same period, a surge in the COVID-19 related deaths was also recorded. A total of 214 patients died, taking the death toll to 5,21,965.
However, the fresh COVID-19 deaths also include a backlog of 62 deaths from Kerala. India had reported only four deaths on Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Monday.
Country's Recovery Rate At 98.76 Percent
A total of 1,985 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,10,773. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 percent.
Also in the same period, a total of 2,61,440 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.21 crore cumulative tests.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.32 percent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has reported a considerable rise at 0.83 percent.
On the vaccination front, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.54 crore as per the provisional reports till 7 am on Monday morning. This has been achieved through 2,27,52,392 sessions.
Over 2.43 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for this age bracket.
More than 20.53 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.
