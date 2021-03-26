As COVID Cases Spike, Maha to Implement Night Curfew From 28 March

CM Thackeray also stressed that vaccination needs to be increased in the state.

A separate order in this regard will be issued by the disaster management and rehabilitation department soon, the CM's office said.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 36,902 fresh positive cases and 112 deaths, while Mumbai reported 5,513 fresh cases, in what is the highest single-day spike so far.

Earlier during the day, CM Thackeray had chaired a meeting of all divisional commissioners, collectors, SPs, and senior doctors of district hospitals to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.