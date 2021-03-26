As COVID Cases Spike, Maha to Implement Night Curfew From 28 March
COVID-19 cases have been seeing record one-day spikes for the last few days.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office on Friday, 26 March, announced that night curfew would be imposed in the state from the night of 28 March.
This move comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, which has been experiencing record one-day spikes for the last few days.
Malls have been directed to remain close from 8 pm to 7 am amid the night curfew.
According to the statement, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said he does not want to impose a lockdown, but also warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol.
He has also asked severely affected districts to take up precautions and told all District Magistrates that if cases are rising at an unprecedented rate, lockdown must be imposed but should not be done overnight.
All public and private healthcare institutes and institutes have been asked to make sure adequate staff is at hand to tackle the crisis, failing which, action will be taken.
Crowded places like bars, cinema halls, hotels have been asked to follow SOPs, and warned of action if not done.
CM Thackeray also stressed that vaccination needs to be increased in the state.
A separate order in this regard will be issued by the disaster management and rehabilitation department soon, the CM's office said.
Maharashtra on Friday reported 36,902 fresh positive cases and 112 deaths, while Mumbai reported 5,513 fresh cases, in what is the highest single-day spike so far.
Earlier during the day, CM Thackeray had chaired a meeting of all divisional commissioners, collectors, SPs, and senior doctors of district hospitals to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.
