Mumbai, Maharashtra Report Highest 1-Day Spike of New COVID Cases

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 47,262 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,17,34,058. This is the highest one-day rise in cases since early November. The death toll increased by 275 to 1,60,441.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 3,68,457 active cases across the country, while 1,12,05,160 patients have been discharged so far, with 23,907 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.