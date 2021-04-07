All Adults in US Can Get COVID Vaccine Starting 19 April: Biden

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 6 April, announced in a White House speech that the deadline for all people over 18 years of age to be eligible for vaccines has been advanced to 19 April from 1 May.

All restrictions by age, health issues or other categories for people wanting to get vaccinated will be removed on 19 April. Which, however, doesn’t mean immediate distribution.

Biden said, “Our vaccine programme is in overdrive. We're making it easier to get a vaccination shot. We crossed 150 million shots yesterday and are on our way to hitting the goal of 200 million shots by my 100th day in office. We are administering an average of 3 million shots per day, over 20 million shots a week.”