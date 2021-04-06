Vaccinate All Above 18 years on ‘War Footing’: IMA to PM Modi
IMA has suggested that COVID-19 certificate be made mandatory to enter public places.
With the nation recording almost one lakh fresh cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Central government to allow the vaccination of all citizens above 18 years of age, reported news agency ANI.
In a letter dated 6 April, the IMA states that vaccination against COVID-19, which stands as a single-based method to limit cases, should be geared-up with immediate effect on a ‘war footing’.
What Is the IMA Suggesting?
- Vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age
- Walk-in vaccination for all, for free, at their nearest possible centre
- Empanel private sector family clinics as vaccination centres, along with private hospitals
- Make vaccination certificate mandatory to enter public places and receive products through the public distribution system
- Implement limited-period lockdown, especially for all non-essential areas like cinema, cultural and religious events, sports, and the likes
Carelessness, Mutations to Blame for Surge: IMA
The IMA maintains that despite extraordinary efforts by the government, the second wave of the pandemic has been touching ‘record heights’.
This, the IMA attributes to complete non-compliance of COVID-19 appropriate measures, like participating in mass gatherings without masks, apart from mutations in the virus itself.
IMA’s letter comes after India on Tuesday, 6 April, reported 96,982 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,26,86,049. The death toll increased by 446 to 1,65,547.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,88,223 active cases across the country, while 1,17,32,279 patients have been discharged, with 50,143 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
