'5-10% Cases Hospitalised in 3rd Wave, But Situation May Change Rapidly': Centre
The Health Ministry has said, "The situation is dynamic, therefore, the need for hospitalisation may change."
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 10 January, said that 5-10 percent of COVID-19 cases reported in the ongoing outbreak have required hospitalisation.
"A rise in COVID-19 cases accompanied by an increase in positivity rate is being witnessed in various parts of the country. The rise, it appears, is being driven by the Variant of Concern (VOC) 'Omicron' and the continued presence of another VoC 'Delta' in large geographies across the country."Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare
"During the second surge of COVID cases in the country, it was seen that the percentage of active cases that needed hospitalised care were in the range of 20-23 percent. In the the present surge, 5-10 percent of active cases have needed hospitalisation so far," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated in an official circular.
The central government further remarked that "the situation is dynamic and evolving, therefore, the need for hospitalisation may also change rapidly".
In view of this, the Health Ministry has advised the states and Union territories to review paramters such as the number of active cases, number of hospitalised cases, and the requirement of healthcare workers on a daily basis.
Health Ministry Asks States to Restrict Elective Procedures, Utilise Services of MBBS Students
The Health Ministry, in its communication, advised the states and Union territories to conserve the services of healthcare workers by initiating staggering wherever possible and by restricting elective procedures in the hospitals.
The ministry also advised the earmarking of COVID-care beds in private medical establishments, and asked the states to ensure that the charges levied by these centers are reasonable.
The states and Union territories have also been asked to utilise the services of final year MBBS students and retired medical professionals for provision of tele-consultation and other services.
The health secretary also suggested requisition of additional ambulances or private vehicles to improve referral transport and facilitate the transfer of patients.
