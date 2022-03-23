Women Who Fought Drought: The Story of Jal Sahelis in Parched Bundelkhand

The men in the village had given up. It was not their problem, to begin with.

They didn’t have to walk miles to fetch water atop their heads or wait for hours and often entire nights standing in long queues.

“For us, water has always been a very personal problem, only we have lived through the humiliation of bathing in the open, or walking through the village with a pot of water on our head and our sarees drenched while avoiding piercing gazes,” said Prema Bai, 62.

“I can’t remember how many days I stood waiting hours for water only to return empty-handed because upper-caste men would arrive and cut the line. I still remember how small and humiliated I would feel on my walk back home,” said Kamlesh Kumari, 36.