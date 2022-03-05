Dia Mirza Launches The Quint's Campaign, 'Me the Change: Women for the Planet'

Climate crisis is here, it is now and it is disrupting millions of lives. And like most crises, it's impacting some of us more than the rest.

Women, who are more vulnerable, especially in developing societies like ours, are struggling with a whole different set of challenges with climate change.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, through the month of March, The Quint is bringing you stories of women leading from the front, women eco warriors who are bringing about real change from ground up.

We are thrilled to have Dia Mirza, actor, activist, eco warrior, as the brand ambassador of our campaign, Me the Change: Women for the Planet.