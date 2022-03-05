Dia Mirza Launches The Quint's Campaign, 'Me the Change: Women for the Planet'
As we celebrate International Women's Day, through March, The Quint is bringing you stories of women eco warriors.
Climate crisis is here, it is now and it is disrupting millions of lives. And like most crises, it's impacting some of us more than the rest.
Women, who are more vulnerable, especially in developing societies like ours, are struggling with a whole different set of challenges with climate change.
As we celebrate International Women's Day, through the month of March, The Quint is bringing you stories of women leading from the front, women eco warriors who are bringing about real change from ground up.
We are thrilled to have Dia Mirza, actor, activist, eco warrior, as the brand ambassador of our campaign, Me the Change: Women for the Planet.
Gendered Impact of Climate Change
As we dig into stories of climate change, we find that the gendered impact is not just on livelihood, on jobs losses, on the economy.
It also leads to more domestic violence, human trafficking, early marriage, and further marginalisation of women and their hard-fought freedoms. We will bring you these stories from the interiors of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra.
But while women have it worse, they are also fighting against it the hardest. They are adapting, finding unique ways of survival, and engineering a revolutionary change at the grassroots.
Women who are fighting with sustainable agriculture, women who are reviving forests, women who are reviving ponds and lakes, women who are water saviours. Women who are fighting for forest rights.
Women in local communities are emerging as the real eco heroes, despite all odds.
Watch out for our stories that put women first.
