Beyond Delhi: The Heat Crisis in Prayagraj That India is Ignoring

The case for Prayagraj to receive urgent, funded, city-specific heat governance is not difficult to make.

The data is already there. The solutions are no mysteries.

Ahmedabad created the world's first city-level HAP in 2013, and its framework has been replicated internationally. Cool roofs, Miyawaki mini-forests, cool shelters for outdoor workers, night shelters for the homeless, hospital preparedness protocols and district-specific heat thresholds are all established, low-cost interventions.

This has been used as a template to create HAPs for other cities as well.

Two specific shifts would move the needle for Prayagraj.

First, the Central government must classify heatwaves as a notified disaster category under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, making state disaster response funds available for heat mitigation exactly as they are for floods.

Second, the UP government should roll out Prayagraj's own city-level HAP before the 2027 pre-monsoon season, built on Varanasi's 2025 model and adapted for Prayagraj's specific geography, population density, and built environment.

Until then, the city will continue to do what it has been doing for the past several summers—endure.

The rickshaw pullers will cover their heads with wet cloth. The women in the old city's narrow lanes will pour water on their floors to bring the temperature down by a degree. The schoolchildren will come home at noon and try to sleep through afternoons where the shade still registers 40 degrees.

And Prayagraj will keep appearing at the top of global heat rankings while remaining invisible in the national policy conversation about who the heat is killing.

(Ankit Mishra is an ICSSR Fellow at Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, Prayagraj where his work is focused on environment, climate change, public policy and governance issues. This is an opinion piece and views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse nor is responsible for them.)