Russia-Ukraine Conflict Sparks First Global Energy Crisis: IEA Report

The world is facing it's very first energy crisis on a global scale, an unprecedented predicament sparked by Russia and Ukraine's ongoing war, according to the International Energy Agency in their new report-- World Energy Outlook 2022.

The report also emphasised on unaffordable energy bills that have gone up as the exports of oil and gas have been restricted.

"The heaviest burden is falling on poorer households where a larger share of income is spent on energy", the report said.